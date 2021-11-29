Delays on M27 near Fareham after two vehicles crash

COMMUTERS will experience some delays this evening following a collision involving two vehicles on the M27.

By Fiona Callingham
Monday, 29th November 2021, 6:11 pm

All lanes between junction 11 and 12 westbound on the M27 have now been cleared, but delays remain from the A3.

Hampshire police were called to the incident at 4.44pm, on November 29, on the westbound carriage between junction 11 at Port Solent and junction 12 at Fareham.

Read More

Read More
Two teenagers fighting for lives after car loses control before crashing into va...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No injuries were reported.

In a tweet traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham after the earlier RTI, delays remain from #A3M #Farlington.’

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Called at 4.44pm today to reports of a collision on the westbound carriage way of the M27 between junction 12 and 11.

SEE ALSO: Car crashes into railings outside police station

Delays on the M27 following an RTI on November 29, 2021. Picture: Romanse

‘The collision involved two vehicles.

‘No injuries were reported.’

The South Central Ambulance Service has also been contacted for information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve just launched our best subscription deal ever. Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 11p a day with the discount code BlackFriday50.

M27FarehamHampshirePort Solent