All lanes between junction 11 and 12 westbound on the M27 have now been cleared, but delays remain from the A3.

Hampshire police were called to the incident at 4.44pm, on November 29, on the westbound carriage between junction 11 at Port Solent and junction 12 at Fareham.

No injuries were reported.

In a tweet traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham after the earlier RTI, delays remain from #A3M #Farlington.’

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Called at 4.44pm today to reports of a collision on the westbound carriage way of the M27 between junction 12 and 11.

Delays on the M27 following an RTI on November 29, 2021. Picture: Romanse

‘The collision involved two vehicles.

‘No injuries were reported.’

The South Central Ambulance Service has also been contacted for information.

