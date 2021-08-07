Dramatic photos show flooding in Waterlooville retail park after heavy rain

PHOTOS capture the scale of flooding in Waterlooville this morning.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 3:09 pm
Flooding at the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Paul Morgan

Residents who went down to Wellington Retail Park found the road was submerged under water.

Pictures taken by Paul Morgan, from Fareham, and sent to The News show there was flooding near the Sainsbury’s as well as close to the DFS shop.

Read More

Read More
Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth on 'black alert' as medics face 'severe p...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Flooding at the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Paul Morgan

It comes after recent heavy rainfall in the area.

The rain has caused disruption at Wickham Festival, with the venue turning into a ‘mudpit’ on Thursday evening.

SEE ALSO: Driver who tried to charge his electric car in Emsworth handed parking fine

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

Flooding at the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Paul Morgan

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

ResidentsWaterlooville