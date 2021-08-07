Dramatic photos show flooding in Waterlooville retail park after heavy rain

Flooding at the Wellington Retail Park. Picture: Paul Morgan

Residents who went down to Wellington Retail Park found the road was submerged under water.

Pictures taken by Paul Morgan, from Fareham, and sent to The News show there was flooding near the Sainsbury’s as well as close to the DFS shop.

It comes after recent heavy rainfall in the area.

The rain has caused disruption at Wickham Festival, with the venue turning into a ‘mudpit’ on Thursday evening.

