Dramatic photos show flooding in Waterlooville retail park after heavy rain
PHOTOS capture the scale of flooding in Waterlooville this morning.
Residents who went down to Wellington Retail Park found the road was submerged under water.
Pictures taken by Paul Morgan, from Fareham, and sent to The News show there was flooding near the Sainsbury’s as well as close to the DFS shop.
Read More
It comes after recent heavy rainfall in the area.
The rain has caused disruption at Wickham Festival, with the venue turning into a ‘mudpit’ on Thursday evening.
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.