Driver hospitalised after crashing car into central reservation on M27 between Park Gate and Bursledon
A DRIVER has been rushed to hospital after crashing their car into a central reservation.
Police rushed to the scene of the collision this morning on the M27 westbound. Two lanes had to be closed between Park Gate and Bursledon.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 11.53am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 Westbound between junctions 8 and 9. It was reported that a car collided with the central reservation.
‘One person is reported to have sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Lanes 3 and 4 were closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident and the vehicle was recovered.’
Police also reported a three-car collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 11 and 12 at 8.53am this morning. A spokeswoman said it happened near the turn off for the M275, with one vehicle partially blocking lane 1. She added no injuries were reported.