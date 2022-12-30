Police rushed to the scene of the collision this morning on the M27 westbound. Two lanes had to be closed between Park Gate and Bursledon.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 11.53am today to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 Westbound between junctions 8 and 9. It was reported that a car collided with the central reservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M27 near Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-19)

‘One person is reported to have sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Lanes 3 and 4 were closed for a short time while emergency services dealt with the incident and the vehicle was recovered.’