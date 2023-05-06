The HGV was found on its side at the Rushington roundabout on Marchwood-bypass in Hampshire yesterday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted in the early hours.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: ‘Crews from Redbridge, Totton and St Mary’s responded to an overturned container lorry at around 3.30am. The driver of the vehicle was rescued by firefighters using a ladder to reach the casualty.

Firefighters rescued the driver of this lorry early yesterday morning. Picture: HIWFRS.

‘HIWFRS worked to make the scene safe before returning to station shortly before 5am.’ Traffic was brought to a standstill following the crash, with motorists experiencing delays in the vicinity.

ROMANSE, a traffic monitoring system, reported that the roundabout was open at around 4.20pm.

The crash happened at the Rushington roundabout on Marchwood-bypass yesterday morning at roughly 3.30am. Picture: HIWFRS

