Sunseekers can grab big discount when they pre-book parking at West Wittering beach - how much and how to book

Visitors to a popular beach site can access major discounts when they pre-book before they travel.

By Freddie Webb
Published 5th May 2023, 08:57 BST- 2 min read

West Wittering Estate have reduced their parking charges by 25 per cent is sunseekers pay in advance. They have also brought their service in-house and have disconnected from JustPark, which abolishes booking fees and means customers can access discounts even at peak times.

Max Ambrose, West Wittering Estate chief operating officer, said: ‘The reason why we charge for parking is to help cover the cost of maintaining the beach in its unspoilt, natural beauty and provide what’s needed to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort – from our lifeguard service to the loos and showers. Since introducing the pre-book parking system in 2020, we’ve been able to have greater control over visitor numbers, which in turn promotes beach safety, protects the natural environment, and means less strain on the local road network.

West Wittering beach. Picture: Steve RobardsWest Wittering beach. Picture: Steve Robards
West Wittering beach. Picture: Steve Robards
‘By capping the car park to 3,500 cars, we’ve taken an additional 3,000 cars out of the equation – and with 240 cars per mile of traffic, that means we’ve helped cut down over 10 miles of traffic during peak days.’ Mr Ambrose described the cheaper rates available for families and beach-goers as a ‘decent saving’.

While people can still pay for parking when they arrive by using the pay machines at the estate office and beach cafe, spots aren’t guaranteed. Between May and September, it costs £9.30 to park all day when a customer pre-books, compared to £12.40.

This is similar for evening sessions from 3pm – £5.50 compared to £7.30. Parking can be purchased in advance on the West Wittering Estate website.

