News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Drivers delayed as collision blocks lane of A27 Havant Road near Emsworth - with traffic brought to standstill

Traffic has been brought to a standstill on a busy Hampshire road after a collision which blocked one lane.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read

One lane of the A27 is currently blocked due to an incident in the Emsworth area – with queues reaching back towards the A3M. Motorists are warned to expect journeys to be entended by roughly 35 minutes.

NOW READ: Hampshire police arrest two men on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting incident in Basingstoke

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED at A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth due to an RTC, delays approx 35 minutes backed to #A3M.”

In a social media post, Wave 105 Travel added that traffic is at a “standstill” with delays building.

More details to follow.

Related topics:DriversTrafficHampshireMotoristsRTC