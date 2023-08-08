Drivers delayed as collision blocks lane of A27 Havant Road near Emsworth - with traffic brought to standstill
Traffic has been brought to a standstill on a busy Hampshire road after a collision which blocked one lane.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
One lane of the A27 is currently blocked due to an incident in the Emsworth area – with queues reaching back towards the A3M. Motorists are warned to expect journeys to be entended by roughly 35 minutes.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED at A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth due to an RTC, delays approx 35 minutes backed to #A3M.”
In a social media post, Wave 105 Travel added that traffic is at a “standstill” with delays building.