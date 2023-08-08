Police arrested two men in their 30s today (Tuesday, August 8) as part of an investigation into an attack which took place earlier this year.

The arrests are part of ongoing enquiries into a non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in playing field in Tewkesbury Close, Popley, Basingstoke at around 11.40pm on Wednesday 1 February this year. The man sustained three gunshot wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeperson said: “Today, officers carried out four warrants at addresses in Basingstoke as part of this investigation. Two men from Basingstoke, aged 32-years-old and 30-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“They are currently in police custody while our enquiries continue. In February, an 18-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has since been released under investigation.”

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb added: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience while we carried out our enquiries this morning.

“Our investigation into this incident continues. If you have any information that could assist us, and have not yet come forward, please do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be assured that any contact made with us will be in the strictest confidence. If you still so not want to speak to us, you can submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with any information that might assist our investigation is asked to call us on 101 or report online via the Hampshire police website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ quoting reference 44230044089.