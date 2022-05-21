Delays are building on the A31 westbound following the lane closure between where it becomes the M27 at Cadnam and at Castle Malwood.
Read More
Read MoreHampshire man arrested for flashing in a park and being in possession of a class...
In a tweet, traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘A31 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between #M27//J1 #Cadnam and #CastleMalwood due to an RTI, delays building.’
The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.