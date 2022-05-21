Drivers warned of delays along A31 in Hampshire where it becomes M27 due to traffic incident

DRIVERS are being warned of delays on a Hampshire road following an incident causing one lane to be blocked off.

By Fiona Callingham
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 12:37 pm

Delays are building on the A31 westbound following the lane closure between where it becomes the M27 at Cadnam and at Castle Malwood.

In a tweet, traffic monitoring system Romanse said: ‘A31 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between #M27//J1 #Cadnam and #CastleMalwood due to an RTI, delays building.’

The News has contacted Hampshire police and the South Central Ambulance Service for more information.

