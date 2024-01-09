The southbound carriageway was due to reopen this afternoon, but an update from Southern Water - which is fixing a broken and leaking sewage pipe - has said the work is now on track which will mean it can reopen later this evening, barring any unforeseen problems. The northbound carriageway remains open as normal.

The southbound carriageway has been closed since Friday to allow for repairs of the aging sewage pipe along Eastern Road, the third leak in the past two months. Southern Water has previously said it will come up with a longer term plan to repair the network of pipes and apologised to drivers for the impact on the city, with only two other routes into the city open. Portsmouth City Council also asked gas distribution company SGN to delay its southbound lane closure of London Road in Hilsea – due to have began yesterday – until tomorrow morning to help keep the traffic flowing.