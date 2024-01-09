Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ongoing work carried out by gas distribution company SGN to replace a section of the gas main in London Road in Hilsea, close to The News Centre, saw the bus lane and one lane of the main road closed northbound from the beginning of November until the end of last week. This was to allow for the replacement of old, metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ensure nearby properties continue to receive a safe and reliable supply of gas.

Now a lane closure will be put in place on the opposite side of the road on the southbound carriageway from Wednesday, January 10 at 9.30am, between the turning into the old News Centre and the Coach and Horses bus stop, to allow work to begin on that side of the road. The lane closure was delayed from starting on Monday as a result of the closure of Eastern Road while a sewer pipe is repaired. It is expected to last for eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One lane will be closed southbound for around eight weeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson SGN, said: “This is required so that there is a safe work area from the excavations on the grass area. If there are opportunities to safely open the lane for periods of time as work progresses then we will do so to help reduce disruption. Once the lane is closed, engineers will start excavating to expose the gas main ready for replacement.

“People walking along the northern end of the work will be able to follow a short signed diversion to ensure they have a safe route around the roadworks. Signs will warn people about the work due to start. We’re sorry for the disruption these essential works have caused, and thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”

He added: “We are working closely with Colas and Portsmouth City Council, and from recent discussions agreed to delay our works due to the closure of Eastern Road southbound for emergency works by Southern Water.”