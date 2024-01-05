As previously reported, one lane of Eastern Road was shut on Thursday, January 3, while workers attempted to tackle the damage caused by a burst sewer main. It follows two similar incidents in December 2023 – and the water company has acknowledged that “bursts have happened far too frequently” in recent months. Disruption is expected for motorists while the issue is dealt with.

Southern Water has announced the southbound carriageway from the roundabout up to Anchorage Road will be closed again from 8pm this evening (January 5) until Tuesday, January 9 while the latest repair work is carried out. In a statement confirming the ‘two-lane closure’ it says: “The closure will be from 8pm Friday 5 January, to Tuesday 9 January in the afternoon. This is due to a sewer burst in the morning of Wednesday 3 January, to the North of the bridge. Our teams are on site and tankers have been deployed to assist with removing excess water and to avoid flooding. Due to the traffic disruption this is causing, anyone travelling to Portsmouth is being advised to plan their journey and allow extra time. For the latest traffic information people can check Portsmouth City Council's @Portsmouthroads on X (formerly known as Twitter)."