Southern Water has come under fire following the latest burst sewer incident which will see the southbound stretch of Portsmouth’s Eastern Road closed again over the weekend - for the third time in two months.

As previously reported, one lane of the major road – a busy route in and out of the city – was shut yesterday afternoon (January 3) while workers attempted to tackle the damage caused by a burst sewer main. It follows two similar incidents in December 2023 – and the water company has acknowledged that “bursts have happened far too frequently” in recent months.

And now the water company has announced the southbound carriageway from the roundabout up to Anchorage Road will be closed again from Friday (January 5) evening until Tuesday while the latest repair work is carried out. In a statement confirming the ‘two-lane closure’ it says: “The closure will be from 8pm Friday 5 January, to Tuesday 9 January in the afternoon. This is due to a sewer burst in the morning of Wednesday 3 January, to the North of the bridge. Our teams are on site and tankers have been deployed to assist with removing excess water and to avoid flooding. Due to the traffic disruption this is causing, anyone travelling to Portsmouth is being advised to plan their journey and allow extra time. For the latest traffic information people can check Portsmouth City Council's @Portsmouthroads on X (formerly known as Twitter)."

It added: "We are working with Portsmouth City Council to address the need for further future emergency repairs along the length of the sewer main with a long-term solution.”

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council.

The city council's transport cabinet member councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson expressed real concerns about the state of the sewer in the area which has resulted in leaks and repairs over the past two months. He said: “My worry is that if three sections of this sewer have all broken one after another, that says there is a very major problem which needs a long term solution. It is a really serious thing if Southern Water cannot maintain their sewer network without breakages like this.”

He also advised that people should be able to mitigate the disruption by planning ahead and avoiding the affected section of road if possible.

The latest incident was also met with comments on social media expressing dismay at the familiar predicament. One person said: “If Southern Water were truly sorry and didn’t want this to happen, they would have invested in new infrastructure instead of paying their shareholders huge dividends for years.”

Drone photograph of traffic on Eastern Road while repairs took place during a similar incident last month. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Another added: “Sorry doesn't cut it I'm afraid, where's the compensation for the disruption? How much reduction on the bill will we see?” while a further comment said: “Not again! Sick of the same old problems with our creaking old infrastructure, which is not capable of coping with the over development in the area.”

The situation was branded “serious” and “disappointing” by councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson CBE, the City Council’s cabinet member for transport. The councillor said: “I’m really disappointed that yet again another bit of the same sewer seems to have had a leak. It’s really disappointing that Southern Water seems to be having continuing problems with this.

"It’s causing a real inconvenience for local residents. But, the sewer has got to be mended. Most people recognise that it has got to be done and it is better that its being done at a weekend.

Southern Water apologised for the burst yesterday afternoon. A spokesperson said: “We recognise these bursts have happened far too frequently over the last three months and we’re very sorry for the impact this continues to cause for those living in the area and travelling in and out of Portsmouth."

