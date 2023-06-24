The Southsea Coastal Scheme’s ‘big crane’ has been back in action installing a total of 88 pre-cast ‘T-wall’ units, which have been made to measure off-site, in the area in front of the band stand field as part of the coastal defences scheme to help protect the area as well as enhance it for visitors.

Nearby the work is also progressing well on the ‘Theatre of the Sea’ in front of Southsea Castle where York stone has been laid out on the promenade marking out the approximate line of the edges of the historic tunnels below it. The ‘shuttering’ has been put into place which act as a mould to form the promenade slabs. The ‘pistachio shell’ coloured concreate will be poured into these moulds to form the promenade in the coming weeks.

Installation of the curved wall in front of the bandstand has started.

The lighting ducts are being put in place for the 19 lighting bollards to be installed around the top of the terraces. There will also be four floor mounted lights surrounding the De Gomme historic wall feature.

The Southsea Coastal Scheme team said: ‘These lighting sets will greatly enhance this area which, prior to construction, was not lit up. When open, this will allow us to enjoy the space into the evening as well as during the day.’

Further along the coastline the foundation for the future Blue Reef Aquarium wall is making great progress.

Work on the foundation for the future Blue Reef wall is making great progress

For previous stories on the scheme visit: www.portsmouth.co.uk/topic/southsea-coastal-scheme

The York stone has been laid out along the middle of the upper prom section above the ‘Theatre of The Sea’. This line of York stone is to mark out the approximate line of the edges of the historic tunnels below it. The tunnels form part of Southsea Castle’s historic defences around the moat.

