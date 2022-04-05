Elderly woman arrested after pensioner, 76, killed by Skoda in Petersfield
AN ELDERLY woman has been arrested after a pensioner was killed after being hit by a car in Petersfield.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, in Ramshill, after a 76-year-old woman was hit by an oncoming blue Skoda Yeti.
The incident happened at roughly 1.36pm yesterday, with the police closing the road at the time.
Tragically, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.
A 78-year-old woman from Liss, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
She has been released under investigation.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.
‘Officers investigating are keen to hear from any witnesses they have not already spoken with.
‘They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage from the incident.
‘Anyone who can assist our enquiries should call 101, quoting the reference 44220132184.’