The overnight closure will allow investigation and repair work to be carried out on an infrastructure defect which has caused lane closures over the last few days. The northbound M3 will be closed overnight tonight between junction 4a (Farnborough West) and junction 3 (Woking) from 9pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

Following this overnight work, lanes 2,3 and 4 should be reopen, however the lane 1 will remain closed until a permanent repair can be made.

Drivers should follow the diversion route as follows: Leave the northbound M3 at junction 4a and take the A327 Minley Rd. At the roundabout, take the 3rd Exit, then the 3rd exit again at the next roundabout onto the A30. Drivers should then continue on the A30 through Blackwater and Bagshot until the A322 interchange. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto Grove End. Join the A322 and rejoin the M3 junction 3. Drivers should plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey.

M3 closures this evening

Drivers trying to join the northbound M3 at junction 4 should follow the diversion route as follows: Take the A331 towards Camberley. At the roundabout, take the fifth exit, onto the A30. Drivers should then continue on the A30 through Blackwater and Bagshot until the A322 interchange. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto Grove End. Join the A322 and rejoin the M3 junction 3. Drivers should plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey.