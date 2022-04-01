Emergency services attend to rush-hour incident
A MAJOR road was closed for about an hour following a rush-hour accident.
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:31 pm
Fareham Police tweeted that the A27/East Street in Portchester was closed eastbound due to a road traffic collision which happened at about 6.15pm today.
The ambulance and fire services were also in attendance.
Heavy delays were reported in both directions.
In a follow-up tweet, Fareham Police said the road had reopened, and that ‘Highways Maintenance crews will remain on scene to fix the traffic lights, so please take it slowly. Thank you for your patience.’