Emergency services attend to rush-hour incident

Fareham Police tweeted that the A27/East Street in Portchester was closed eastbound due to a road traffic collision which happened at about 6.15pm today.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a follow-up tweet, Fareham Police said the road had reopened, and that ‘Highways Maintenance crews will remain on scene to fix the traffic lights, so please take it slowly. Thank you for your patience.’