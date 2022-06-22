Two crews from Havant Fire Station rushed to the scene of the wreckage yesterday, on Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island.

The crash involved a car and a camper van.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary and personnel from South Central Ambulance Service (scas) were also in attendance.

Crew Manager Shaun Munce, of Havant Fire Station, said they were deployed at 2pm to the crash.

He added that firefighters spotted a woman trapped in a vehicle, and had to cut her free as she could not leave due to her injuries.

He told The News: ‘We responded to calls of an RTC on Langstone Bridge at 2pm yesterday, involving one car and a camper van.

Firefighters had to extricate a woman, who had minor back injuries, from her vehicle following the crash on Langstone Bridge, near Northney Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

‘One female was medically trapped with back injuries.

‘We freed her from the vehicle by extricating her.

‘She had minor back injuries, and had to be taken to hospital.’

Crew Manager Munce added the stop message was given at roughly 2.40pm.

‘The police shut off the road, and the ambulance staff dealt with the patient’, he said.

The A3023 northbound on Langstone Bridge was partially blocked near Northney Road as a result of the collision.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported delays of up to 45 minutes at 2.25pm yesterday.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Police called at 1.42pm to reports of a two vehicle collision on Langstone Bridge, Hayling Island.

‘The fire service also attended.