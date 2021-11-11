Jack Pook, from Winchester, described the strikes as “very stressful” as he waited to board a train home at Clapham Junction in south-west London after spending the night in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Mr Pook, a family support officer, said he had travelled up to London for work on Monday morning and was waiting on Platform 9 for his train home in the evening when he collapsed.

“I suddenly very instantly started feeling very unwell. I went completely pale, profuse sweating,” the 54-year-old told the PA news agency, adding that people must have thought he was drunk. “It was very humiliating.”

He said the train staff were “lovely with me” and called the paramedics, who treated him for about an hour before taking him to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a “one-off virus”.

Mr Pook was still wearing hospital pyjamas when he returned to the station on Tuesday morning.

Having planned to travel home on Monday, he said he had been “very stressed“ about the strikes when he woke up in hospital.

“I didn’t know if they were still on until this morning – I asked someone at a bus stop at about 7 this morning,” he said.

Mr Pook said he was lucky there was a train to Westminster from Clapham Junction at about 8.30am and that staff had let him use his ticket from Monday.

He said the experience has been “humiliating, stressful and caused worry, but strangers this morning have been really kind to me”.