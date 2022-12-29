Emergency services rush to scene of two-car crash in Lower Swanwick with injuries reported
INJURIES have been reported after a two-car collision in Lower Swanwick.
Emergency services – including police, firefighters and paramedics – were deployed to the scene at the junction of Bridge Road and Swanwick Lane this afternoon. Officers had to close the road as a result after being called at 2pm, advising motorists to avoid the area.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘Two cars were involved and minor injuries have been reported.
‘The road closure has since been removed.’