Emergency services – including police, firefighters and paramedics – were deployed to the scene at the junction of Bridge Road and Swanwick Lane this afternoon. Officers had to close the road as a result after being called at 2pm, advising motorists to avoid the area.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘Two cars were involved and minor injuries have been reported.

Police had to close part of Bridge Road at the junction of Swanwick Lane following a crash this afternoon. Picture: Fareham police.

‘The road closure has since been removed.’

