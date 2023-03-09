Carriageway resurfacing will take place from March 15 and overnight closures will be implemented. The roadworks are taking place at A27 The Avenue, between and into the junctions of Bishopsfield Road and Peak Lane.

Hampshire County Council (HCC) are carrying out Operation Resilience, which is part of a long-term strategy to maintain the county’s roads and reduce the impact of extreme weather and heavy traffic on them. The roadworks will take place for 12 nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Road closures in Portsmouth area this week

A27 in Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.

A council statement said: ‘The road will be closed to through traffic at night from approximately 8pm to 6am the following morning. The road will be open outside of these hours. Vehicular access to and from properties during the road closure cannot always be guaranteed.

‘If a resident needs to make an essential journey, they should contact a member of the workforce in advance of their journey who will be able to advise if they can accommodate the request. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.’ The council added ‘every effort’ will be made to stick to the programme dates for the closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said short notice changes may be required if poor weather is forecast. ‘Where possible, any significant changes to the scheduled dates will be made clear on the electronic messaging signs located on site,’ HCC added.