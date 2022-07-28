Map of the closure. Picture: Fareham Borough Council

Fareham Borough Council has announced that it will be closing the car parks adjacent to the new Fareham Live site on Monday, August 8.

This is due to the remodelling work commencing in that month

The closure will provide room for the construction site to be established as well as providing parking for the construction vehicles, and the council says that these closures are necessary to keep the public and the construction team safe throughout the remodelling.

The car parks will remain closed to the public throughout the build programme.

It will be opened prior to the launch of the new arts and entertainment venue, Fareham Live, in 2024.

Councillor Sue Walker, the council’s executive member for leisure and community, said: ‘It is incredibly exciting that we are finally getting started on Fareham Live, which is set to become a vibrant arts and entertainment venue in the heart of Fareham town centre.

‘The closure of these two small car parks is necessary to keep everyone safe through the remodelling process and we are certain that we have suitable alternatives so that people can still visit Fareham easily.’

The access road to the front of the site will remain open for vehicular access to the library and taxi rank only.