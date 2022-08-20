Firefighters attend single car road traffic collision as driver and passenger have ‘lucky escape’
A DRIVER had a ‘lucky escape’ after their vehicle was smashed up in a single car collision.
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 10:53 am
Updated
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 11:02 am
Fareham Fire Station’s White Watch attended the road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning (August 20) alongside teams from Hightown and Cosham stations.
Read More
Read MoreMulti-vehicle collision on the A32 near Swanmore leaves one driver injured as po...
Firefighters said it was a ‘lucky escape for both driver and passenger’ and praised the ‘great work by all involved’, including South Central Ambulance Service, Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, and the Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.