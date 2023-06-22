Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service reports that a car workshop is currently ablaze. Crews from five stations have been deployed to the scene.

HIWFRS said: ‘We have around firefighters from @HaylingFire21, @HavantFire16, @Gosport18, @Hightown56 and @Eastleigh32 on the scene of a car workshop fire on Havant Road in #HaylingIsland. Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles.’

Wave105Travel reports there are delays on Havant Road while firefighters deal with a blaze near Yew Tree Road. ‘Havant Road, Hayling Island - Building fire being dealt with near Yew Tree Road,’ they reported on Twitter.

Wave105Travel reports that the fire broke out on the junction of Yew Tree Road and Havant Road, Hayling Island. Picture: Google Street View.

‘Lengthy delays throughout the area as a result.’ Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that there are delays of up to 25 minutes, with Havant Road being blocked in both directions.

ROMANSE reports: ‘A3023 #HaylingIsland – Havant Road partially BLOCKED in both directions near Copse Lane due to a building fire (previously reported as RTI), approx. 25 mins delay southbound from Northney Road.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more details.

