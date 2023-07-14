News you can trust since 1877
Four hospitalised with one man suffering 'life-changing' injuries in horror Emsworth crash

Four people have been hospitalised following a horror crash which left one person with ‘life-changing’ injuries.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 19:12 BST

Emergency services scrambled to the collision in Main Road, Emsworth, yesterday (July 13) afternoon. An air ambulance lifted one person to hospital while paramedics treated others.

Concerned members of the public rushed to provide first aid and assist those involved. The incident, which took place at roughly 3.10pm, two vehicles, a cyclist, and a pedestrian.

The crash, which involved a car, van, cyclist and pedestrian, took place in Main Road, Emsworth, yesterday (July 13) afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.The crash, which involved a car, van, cyclist and pedestrian, took place in Main Road, Emsworth, yesterday (July 13) afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.
The crash, which involved a car, van, cyclist and pedestrian, took place in Main Road, Emsworth, yesterday (July 13) afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.
These vehicles were a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a silver Ford B Max. All four people who were a part of the crash were injured to certain degrees.

Sussex Police said: ‘A 75-year-old man from Southbourne was airlifted to hospital with life-changing injuries. He remains in a serious condition.

‘A 62-year-old man from Southbourne was also taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition. A 73-year-old woman from Chichester and 51-year-old man from Waterlooville were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.’

The force closed the road to undertake an investigation and make the route safe for motorists. It has since been reopened.

Sussex police are appealing for anyone who has any information about the crash to come forward, as part of Operation Curlew. ‘Officers would like to extend their thanks to members of the public who provided first aid and assistance to those involved,’ the force added.

‘Witnesses or anyone with information, including any CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage, are asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Curlew.’

