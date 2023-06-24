Three people died at the scene when two cars, a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200, collided on the A285 at about 7.30pm in Duncton on June 10. However the incident has now claimed a fourth life.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation named Operation Falkirk and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement said: ‘Three people from the BMW were tragically declared dead at the scene; a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sussex Police stock

‘Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital and sadly one of those occupants has now passed away.