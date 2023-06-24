News you can trust since 1877
Fourth person dies following collision on the A285 near Chichester - appeal for witnesses

A fourth person has died following a collision near Chichester, on June 10, police have confirmed.
By Kelly Brown
Published 24th Jun 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 14:48 BST

Three people died at the scene when two cars, a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200, collided on the A285 at about 7.30pm in Duncton on June 10. However the incident has now claimed a fourth life.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation named Operation Falkirk and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement said: ‘Three people from the BMW were tragically declared dead at the scene; a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sussex Police stockSussex Police stock
‘Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital and sadly one of those occupants has now passed away.

‘Anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area around that time, or captured any relevant footage on dash cam, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Falkirk.’

ALSO READ: Three killed and four injured in car crash on the A285