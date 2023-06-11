Two vehicles, a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200, collided yesterday evening in the fatal incident, which took place on the A285 in the West Sussex village of Duncton, near Chichester.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the crash. The road was closed for several hours overnight while emergency services dealt with the catastrophe.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: ‘The incident involving a white BMW 220 and a grey Mercedes C200 occurred on the A285, between Keepers Cottage and Little Farm Campsite, about 7.30pm on Saturday 10 June.

‘Three people from the BMW were tragically declared dead at the scene; a fourth person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘Three occupants of the Mercedes were also taken to hospital – one with life-threatening injuries, one with serious injuries and a third with minor injuries.

‘Anyone who saw either vehicle being driven in the area around that time, or captured any relevant footage on dash cam, is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 1542 of 10/06.’

