Portsmouth City Council has invested to retain six key services. Subsidies have been provided to retain the 12, 13, 14, 18, 22 and 25 bus routes into Portsmouth.

Contracts were awarded by PCC to operators based on cost in a bid to keep services financially sustainable. First Solent will be operating the number 22, with Stagecoach in charge of the 12, 13, 14, 18 and 25 services from September 3.

NOW READ: Millions in funding secured for electric buses

Six new bus routes have been retained in Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, cabinet member for transport, said: "It is essential we ensure the continuation of important bus services in the city. I know from speaking with the residents of Portsmouth how much of a positive impact these bus routes have on people's lives.”

First Solent and Stagecoach are both supporting the council’s bus service improvement plan (BSIP), which aims to improve services while making them more accessible and affordable. Cllr Vernon-Jackson said this collaboration will help deliver the council’s zero emission bus regional area scheme, adding that residents deserve a high quality bus network which is affordable, reliable and eco-friendly.

SEE ALSO: HMS Prince of Wales to leave Rosyth this week after months of repairs

There are plans for a fleet of 62 electric buses, he added. Millions of pounds worth of government funding – £6.2m – has already been secured.

Simon Goff, First Bus South managing director, said: “We’re proud to be the first operator to bring electric buses to Portsmouth, leading the way in greener transport and transforming bus travel for local people.” Marc Reddy, Stagecoach managing director, added: “It's fantastic to work in partnership with the council to run these vital bus services for residents across the city.”

Retained bus services

First Bus Solent – 22