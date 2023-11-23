Gosport drivers warned after traffic lights fail due to Scottish and Southern Electricity power outage
Commuters are advised to show caution this afternoon after a traffic light failure in Gosport.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Network website, there is an unplanned power outage in the Bridgemary area of Gosport – and engineers are on the scene attempting to remedy the situation.
NOW READ: Man convicted of terrorism offences
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#Bridgemary - traffic lights are not working on the Brewers Lane Bridge/Henry Court Way/BRT, due to a power outage within the area @ssencommunity are onsite - approach with caution.”
More details to follow.