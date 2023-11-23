News you can trust since 1877
Gosport drivers warned after traffic lights fail due to Scottish and Southern Electricity power outage

Commuters are advised to show caution this afternoon after a traffic light failure in Gosport.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
According to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Network website, there is an unplanned power outage in the Bridgemary area of Gosport – and engineers are on the scene attempting to remedy the situation.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#Bridgemary - traffic lights are not working on the Brewers Lane Bridge/Henry Court Way/BRT, due to a power outage within the area @ssencommunity are onsite - approach with caution.”

More details to follow.

