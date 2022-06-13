Police are at the scene of the breakdown, which has taken place on the southbound lane of the Gosport Road near the Quay Street Roundabout in the centre of Fareham at around 7.50am.
A tweet from ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s road traffic monitoring service, said: ‘Fareham southbound – one lane is blocked on Gosport Rd just after A27/Quay St Rtbt due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays building.’
Read More
Read MoreTransgender woman left questioning whether to 'return to closet' after being cal...