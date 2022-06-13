Police are at the scene of the breakdown, which has taken place on the southbound lane of the Gosport Road near the Quay Street Roundabout in the centre of Fareham at around 7.50am.

A tweet from ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council’s road traffic monitoring service, said: ‘Fareham southbound – one lane is blocked on Gosport Rd just after A27/Quay St Rtbt due to a broken down vehicle, heavy delays building.’

Delays of more than 20 minutes are being reported along Eastern Way heading towards the roundabout due to the congestion.