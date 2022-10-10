The run, which is taking place on October 16, is one of the biggest annual events that takes place across Portsmouth, and charities are stepping up their game this year as they flock to raise money for others.

The Elizabeth Foundation is just one charity that has been blown away by the fundraising endeavours of their supporters, and this year they have a range of ages with a 65-year age gap between the oldest and youngest runner.

The Elizabeth Foundation is a charity that dedicates itself to facilitating an early diagnosis for babies and preschool children who have different degrees of deafness.

Ten members of staff at Perfect Skin Solutions will taking part in the Great South Run for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association

The charity was set up in 1981 by Shirley and David Metherell after their daughter, Elizabeth, was diagnosed deaf as a baby and the parents set the foundation up in response to the lack of response from the local services.

The team helps hundreds of children a year and offers support for parents as soon as their child is diagnosed with any form of hearing impairment.

He has run the marathon once before back when he turned 60, and made the decision to take on the challenge again only a decade later.

Ed Davenport is running for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association.

Stephen was born with a speech impediment, which has resulted in difficulty hearing throughout his lifetime, making the charity one that is close to his heart as he strives to help other children receive life changing support.

The 71-year-old had to have numerous amounts of therapy to help his speech when he was a youngster, but that did not stand in his way of living life to the fullest and embracing every opportunity passed his way.

Stephen has worked for the University of Portsmouth for over 30 years as a principal lecturer for organisational behaviour at the business school and has travelled extensively, teaching as he goes.

He said: ‘My story is that I did the Great South Run when I was rehabilitating from a heart attack which I survived from and I was thinking last year what do I want to do now I am 70 so I thought why not do the Great South Run again.

Charlotte Cottrell will be taking part in the Great South Run for Teddy.

‘I was aware of the great work that the Elizabeth Foundation does and I went down and met up with the team who generally work for a charity they love. I was really impressed with the work they do in not only helping the children, but also their parents, particularly in coming to terms with the fact that their child has a disability and that it is something that they need help with.’

He is going to be taking part in raising money at the Great South Run alongside Elliott Lock, the youngest runner for the Elizabeth Foundation at age six.

His mum, Becky Lock, was shocked at the diagnosis as the condition did not run through her or her partner's family history, but she said the foundation was amazing with her family.

Some of the people taking part in the Great South Run for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association. Left to right: Natasha, Reign and Kirsty.

Becky said: ‘As soon as he was diagnosed, they invited us to join the baby group. The support here has been so beneficial that he can hear well enough and speak well enough that he could go into mainstream school, so that is what he did.

‘It was life changing for Elliot and I am very passionate about helping as many children as possible. He ran last year and raised money for the Elizabeth Foundation, and last year he raised £600 so he was really really pleased with that.

‘His target this this year is £14,000,000,000 which is a really good target but we have had to try and drop it down.’

Becky started volunteering at the foundation when Elliot was attending the pre-school there, but has since started working there properly as a fundraising coordinator.

She said: ‘I am so proud that he wanted to do it and help other children and that he recognises that the Elizabeth Foundation is a good place.’

Elliot Sergejew is taking part in the Great South Run for the Literacy Hub.

Elliot will be taking part in the mini Great South Run, alongside his mum to raise money for the charity that he holds close to his heart, and he has raised over £100 already.

The Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association are another charity that has witnessed people rallying to take part in the challenge.

The Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, also known as the Portsmouth DSA, provides specialist support and care for young people with Down Syndrome and commits time to ensuring that children hit their milestones.

The association, which is celebrating its’ tenth Great South Run event, is baring witness to over 200 people running in the ten miles, 5k, the mini and junior, and some of the dads getting involved will be taking part dressed as super heros.

Ben Brooks will be one of the many runners taking part and will be dressing up for the occasion to support the association which helps his daughter, Robin.

He said: ‘I have stood at the side lines cheering on our runners for the last eight years and I have finally been inspired to join them. I have attempted the 10 miles before, back in my youth before we had Robin, but even then I walked most of it in the pouring rain. When I heard the idea floating around that some Dad's should dress up as superheroes and run together, I knew it was my time to step up as Robin has always been my little sidekick.’

Charlotte said: ‘I currently have the pleasure of working with a very special little boy named Teddy. He’s funny and a very cheeky little boy with a heart of gold and loved by everyone he meets. He’s a little charmer and loves a selfie. The Crofton Hammond infant’s family and I would like to raise as much money as possible for Portsmouth DSA so they can continue to support, educate and advise families like Teddy’s.’

Perfect Skin Solutions, a key partner of the charity, has also put forward ten members of staff to take part and have chosen the Portsmouth DSA as their charity of the year.

Dr Dev Patel, medical director of the skin company, said: ‘By making this commitment to running on behalf of the PDSA I set a huge personal challenge for myself and that was to run the 10 miles without walking or stopping.’

The city will see thousands of people taking part and among them will also be Elliot Sergejew, who will be running for The Literacy Hub, which helps children develop their literacy skills to help them thrive.

Elliot said: ‘I really enjoy running and am really passionate about our charity so thought I would mix the two together. I'm raising money to help support as many children as we can.’