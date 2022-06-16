A consultation has been launched by Hampshire County Council that proposes changes to the way it financially supports transport and travel.

The county council is proposing to remove discretionary perks to the concessionary travel scheme, such as no longer providing taxi vouchers as an alternative to the bus pass.

Passengers might have to cough up more cash for lost or stolen bus passes. Picture: First Bus

Furthermore, the charge for a replacement bus pass, should one be lost or stolen, will be increased.

Executive lead member for transport and environmental strategy, Councillor Edward Heron, said: ‘I’d like to reassure service users especially, that no decisions have been made.

‘We will endeavour to minimise the impact on passengers from any changes that may be agreed at a later date; however, it is essential that we find ways to do things differently and with reduced costs.

‘It is really important that people take this opportunity to tell us what they think of the proposed changes. Their views, along with other factors, will help to inform any recommendations for changes.’

The changes being proposed are within the context of Hampshire’s bus service improvement plan - although a request for funding from central government has been refused.

A further £150,000 could be cut by changing back-to-office functions - although this is not expected to have any impact on the transport services being provided across the county.

People have until midnight on Sunday, July 24 to have their say on the proposals.