Hampshire drivers delayed as one lane of A34 highway is blocked near Winnall M3 junction

Drivers on a major Hampshire road are delayed this morning after a lorry broke down and blocked a motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read

One lane of the A34 was blocked this morning (July 14) due to the incident, and motorists are facing delays of roughly half an hour. Traffic is backed up from near Junction 9 on the M3 – near Winnall roundabout – up to the Three Maids Hill roundabout at Worthy Down, Romanse reported.

The lane has since been reopened, but congestion remains.

The incident has caused delays on the roads.The incident has caused delays on the roads.
In a social media post, a National Highways spokesperson said: “All lanes are now OPEN on the #A34 southbound near #Winnal #Winchester .

Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 30 mins remain.”

