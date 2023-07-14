The Met Office has put a Yellow Weather Warning in place For Saturday, July 15 due ‘unseasonably’ high wind speeds which are likely to be around 40mph – and reach between 50 and 55mph in parts.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “This is an unusual time of year for such strong winds and, with many people on holiday or planning outdoor activities, they are likely to cause some disruption. In addition, heavy rain could lead to standing water and spray on roads and consequently difficult driving conditions. Winds are expected to ease through the evening.

Unseasonably strong winds are forecast this weekend.

“Temperatures are expected to stay near average or rather cool over the coming days especially in the rain and wind.”

Saturday could also bring “blustery and showery” weather to Portsmouth, with thunder also a possibility. It is likely that travel by road, rail, air and ferry could be disrupted this weekend. Other risks include short term power cuts and damage to trees, tents and marquees.

The warning has led to the partial cancellation of Southsea Food Festival, which was due to take place across the weekend but will now be relegated to Sunday. Portsmouth City Council cited concern for public safety and damage to stalls at the event.