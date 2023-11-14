Hampshire man dies in hospital after car crash on the A31
The driver, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to a medical facility following the collision on October 28. Police said he had suffered “life-threatening injuries” and sadly died no November 2.
The force are appealing for information following the single-vehicle collision involving a black Seat Leon. They were called to the scene on the A31 near Alton at roughly 11.21am. The male was from Eastleigh.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Were you driving in the area at the time? Do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If you have any information to assist, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.
"Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 or report online via our website, quoting reference 44230441281.”