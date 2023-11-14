The driver, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to a medical facility following the collision on October 28. Police said he had suffered “life-threatening injuries” and sadly died no November 2.

The force are appealing for information following the single-vehicle collision involving a black Seat Leon . They were called to the scene on the A31 near Alton at roughly 11.21am. The male was from Eastleigh .

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Were you driving in the area at the time? Do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If you have any information to assist, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.