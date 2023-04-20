From growling V8s to the churn of go-kart engines, motorsport is more popular now than it ever was.
People flock to racetracks in their droves to watch drivers and riders put their machinery on the absolute limit – and in some cases, have a go themselves.
Below are eight of the best places to either watch or take part in motor racing across Hampshire, and what makes each circuit such a joy to race around.
1. Thruxton
With its sweeping corners, this 2.35 mile circuit is touted as the 'fastest circuit in the UK'. It's a slipstreamer's paradise, with overtaking opportunities at both chicanes - one of which is right at the end of the lap. The Andover track plays host to numerous racing series, including the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) and British Superbike Championship. Photo: David Holland
2. Goodwood Motor Circuit
We're cheating a little bit here as Goodwood is in West Sussex, but the motor circuit is one of the most well-known courses along the south coast. Similar in layout to Thruxton - complete with a final chicane - the circuit often plays host to classic car events. Pictured here is the 1910 Fiat S76 Beast of Turin at the 80th Goodwood Members’ Meeting. Photo: Contributed
3. TeamSport Gosport
The ideal venue for fans of indoor karting, TeamSport Gosport boasts a track with sharp hairpins, a bridge and an abundance of overtaking opportunities. The track surface means the back end will often step out in the mid-corner, so kart control is critical to a good lap. Photo: TeamSport
4. Swanmore Motocross Track
If you prefer two wheels to four, then the Swanmore Motocross Track is the best place to go in the surrounding area. An undulating course with twists and turns, this one is a particular favourite among bike riders. Photo: Chris Moorhouse