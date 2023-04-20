2 . Goodwood Motor Circuit

We're cheating a little bit here as Goodwood is in West Sussex, but the motor circuit is one of the most well-known courses along the south coast. Similar in layout to Thruxton - complete with a final chicane - the circuit often plays host to classic car events. Pictured here is the 1910 Fiat S76 Beast of Turin at the 80th Goodwood Members’ Meeting. Photo: Contributed