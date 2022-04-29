Hampshire traffic: 35 minute delays on A34 near Winchester after crash plus latest updates from M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 29th April 2022, 1:45 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Latest traffic updates.

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

An early crash is still causing very long delays on the A34 near Winchester this afternoon.

Read More

Read More
Residents respond to ‘heartbreaking’ news as Portsmouth man, 64, dies following ...
Latest traffic

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

SEE MORE: Portsmouth pedestrian, 64, dies following collision with Stagecoach bus on London Road

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:50

  • Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth
  • Major disruption on M27 near Portsmouth
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:50

Multi-vehicle crash happened on A34 this morning

The road was closed southbound in the early hours due to a multi-vehicle crash.

It reopened but delays are continuing.

Read our intial report on the crash here

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:42

Very long delays on A34 after an early RTI

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 19:02

60 minute delays remain, drivers warned

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 18:51

M27 reopens but ‘long delays’ remain

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 18:07

Some lanes have reopened - but heavy disruption remains

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 17:56

Here’s what National Highways has said

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 17:55

Drivers warned to avoid the area

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 17:28

All lanes held on J11 slip road

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 17:20

All lanes now being held on M27

Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 17:12

Major disruption on M27 near Portsmouth this evening

Next Page
Page 1 of 15
PoliceM27HavantA27Emergency services