Hampshire traffic: A3M Northbound incident blocks lane of slip way and delays drivers in Waterlooville area

Drivers are delayed this afternoon after a traffic incident which has blocked part of a major Hampshire road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Motorists travelling on the A3M Northbound in the Waterlooville area will see their journeys disrupted as one lane of the exit slip at juction three is currently blocked.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: "#A3M Northbound - One lane BLOCKED on the exit slip at J3/B2150 #Waterlooville due to RTI, delays on approach.”

The nature and severity of the incident are currently unknown.

More details to follow.

Related topics:WaterloovilleHampshireMotorists