Nearly 600 miles of roads are going to be repaired and restored by Hampshire County Council engineers. It is part of the local authority’s annual programme of road resurfacing.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the County Council’s executive lead member for universal services, said: “We know that potholes and other road defects are a cause of frustration to residents and motorists which is why we invest in a range of ways to make Hampshire’s roads stronger. Surface dressing treatments help to slow the natural deterioration of roads and reduce the occurrence of potholes and other road defects, as well as giving the road more grip to boost safety. It’s a cost-efficient way to target roads that carry the most traffic so are most at risk of wear and tear, helping taxpayers’ money to go further at a time when our budget is extremely stretched.

“These treatments are applied during the summer months because the process needs warm, dry weather to be successful. I’d like to thank road users for their patience during any periods of temporary disruption while the work is being completed. Summer is also the optimal time to fix potholes and we are continuing to focus more resources on repairing road defects following another challenging winter. Furthermore, additional funds from government are enabling us to carry out 19 larger resurfacing and repair schemes across the county.”

When the repair work is being carried out, closures are usually in place between 9.30am to 4pm, though the process is dependent on the weather. More information can be found on the council website.

