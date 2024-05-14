Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Hampshire country pub has a new landlord as it looks ahead to its ten year anniversary of community ownership.

The Fox & Hounds in Denmead was saved by the community in 2014 and it now has a new landlord. Chris Moore took over the running of the pub after the previous landlord left on Friday, May 3.

Chris Moore took over The Fox & Hounds in Denmead on the first weekend of May as he looks to build on and embrace the community spirit of the pub. It is Chris’ first foray into the pub industry but it was an opportunity he could not turn down having been a local since the age of 18. The unique story of the pub and its community ownership provided further reason to jump at the chance.

Chris said: “I have lived in the village for 25 years and this came up as an opportunity and a project. It is close to my heart because I used to drink in here when I was 18 under the previous owner. I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to see what we could do.

“It is a beautiful pub set in an idyllic location and it is stunning. It is a lovely country pub, it has got a great feel to it and the community have supported everything that we are doing. We are hoping to take it to another level.”

Chris is looking to make his own mark and build on their food offering over time. He said: “We have kept the same chef, he has been here training for the past five years, he is quite young. It is good to have young people in the kitchen that you can train and nurture. They are producing really good food and we have had some really positive feedback from last weekend.”

Rob Stark welcomes Chris Moore as the new landlord of the Fox & Hounds in Denmead.

Locals will discover some new additions to the pubs specials board in the short term. Chris said: “We have got a specials board and I have tasked the chef to put a new special on the board every week, a main and a dessert. Hopefully from there we cant start looking at adding a couple a week and then look at the menu. As we are getting into the summer we will try and change it more seasonably as well and get some more bar snacks for outside.

The chance to put his own stamp on the pub excited Chris, but also the opportunity to work closely with the community ownership that makes it such a unique establishment in todays climate. Rob Stark, the chairman of the Denmead Cooperative that owns the building, was one of the group that banded together to save the pub.

Rob said: “I live close by and I used to commute everyday to London and I didn't get back till late. I would drive past the pub at eight or nine and see all the people in the pub and think, I cant wait until I work down here. As soon as I did start working down here in 2012 they decided to close it, knock it down and build flats.

“A few of us got to together and managed to raise nearly £500,000 to buy it. There was a lot of fighting going on, not physical but legally, because planning permission was rejected. However we ended up buying it, refurbishing it, and we opened it on December 4, 2014.

“So this year is our tenth anniversary and we are really proud of that. It’s been really good, the co-operative has been successful and we have always tried to support our tenants. I’m sure as time goes on with Chris, we are going to do great things together.” The last ten years have been tricky for pubs and the hospitality industry in general. From the cost of living crisis to covid, a number of pubs have been forced to close but the cooperative remains in a strong financial position.

