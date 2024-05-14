The Fox and Hounds, Denmead: New landlord takes on the mantle of community owned country pub
Chris Moore took over The Fox & Hounds in Denmead on the first weekend of May as he looks to build on and embrace the community spirit of the pub. It is Chris’ first foray into the pub industry but it was an opportunity he could not turn down having been a local since the age of 18. The unique story of the pub and its community ownership provided further reason to jump at the chance.
Chris said: “I have lived in the village for 25 years and this came up as an opportunity and a project. It is close to my heart because I used to drink in here when I was 18 under the previous owner. I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to see what we could do.
“It is a beautiful pub set in an idyllic location and it is stunning. It is a lovely country pub, it has got a great feel to it and the community have supported everything that we are doing. We are hoping to take it to another level.”
A group of locals managed to buy the pub over ten years ago when it was in line to be knocked down to make way for housing. Since re-opening under the community co-operative it has built a reputation as a friendly local pub that serves good food.
Chris is looking to make his own mark and build on their food offering over time. He said: “We have kept the same chef, he has been here training for the past five years, he is quite young. It is good to have young people in the kitchen that you can train and nurture. They are producing really good food and we have had some really positive feedback from last weekend.”
Locals will discover some new additions to the pubs specials board in the short term. Chris said: “We have got a specials board and I have tasked the chef to put a new special on the board every week, a main and a dessert. Hopefully from there we cant start looking at adding a couple a week and then look at the menu. As we are getting into the summer we will try and change it more seasonably as well and get some more bar snacks for outside.
Although Chris has only been landlord just over a week, he has wasted no time in testing the food and getting feedback from customers. He said: “I have been doing a bit of quality control which was good. I had a really nice Yorkshire pudding with beef brisket and red wine jus which was absolutely fantastic. A lot of people like the seafood, we have a really nice piece of cod with new potatoes and fresh veg which is going down very well. Our steaks and burgers are fantastic as well.”
The chance to put his own stamp on the pub excited Chris, but also the opportunity to work closely with the community ownership that makes it such a unique establishment in todays climate. Rob Stark, the chairman of the Denmead Cooperative that owns the building, was one of the group that banded together to save the pub.
Rob said: “I live close by and I used to commute everyday to London and I didn't get back till late. I would drive past the pub at eight or nine and see all the people in the pub and think, I cant wait until I work down here. As soon as I did start working down here in 2012 they decided to close it, knock it down and build flats.
“A few of us got to together and managed to raise nearly £500,000 to buy it. There was a lot of fighting going on, not physical but legally, because planning permission was rejected. However we ended up buying it, refurbishing it, and we opened it on December 4, 2014.
“So this year is our tenth anniversary and we are really proud of that. It’s been really good, the co-operative has been successful and we have always tried to support our tenants. I’m sure as time goes on with Chris, we are going to do great things together.” The last ten years have been tricky for pubs and the hospitality industry in general. From the cost of living crisis to covid, a number of pubs have been forced to close but the cooperative remains in a strong financial position.
Chris puts that success down to the level of care and service they provide to the community and their customers. He said: “There is a big niche here where we look after our customers and that support filters through. We sell premium ales, premium wines, serve premium food and offer a premium service. Looking after people in that way really works, and that filters through from the community to the pub.”
