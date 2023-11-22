Hampshire traffic: Blocked lane on M27 between Eastleigh and Hedge End causing huge tailbacks
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports the incident happened on the M27 westbound between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End. The blocked lane is causing huge tailbacks.
ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - one lane is BLOCKED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, delays building.”
A3 incident in Petersfield
ROMANSE reports an incident took place on the A3 in Petersfield.
The traffic monitoring system reports: "#A3 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between #A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield and #A272 #Sheet due to an RTI, delays building."
ROMANSE said motorists are stuck in delays of 30 minutes.
M27 update
ROMANSE reports that commuters are stuck in 15 minute delays on the M27.
M27 delays
Major delays are being reported on the M27 this morning.
