Hampshire traffic builds in Kings Worthy as major road A34 is blocked following incident
Drivers are delayed this afternoon due to a traffic incident which has blocked one lane of a major highway.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic is building in the Kings Worthy area following the incident, which took place on the A34 Southbound.
NOW READ: Man dies in two-vehicle A27 crash
Traffic monitoring service: “#A34 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED at A33 Basingstoke Rd #KingsWorthy due to an incident, delays from A272/Three Maids Hill Rbt #WorthyDown.”
More details to follow.