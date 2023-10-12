News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Drivers delayed by 40 minutes on B3037 between Bishopstoke and Eastleigh in heavy congestion

Some Hampshire motorists will see their journeys disrupted this morning due to heavy congestion.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Motorists travelling on the B3037 – in the Eastleigh area – can expect to be help up by 40 minutes, according to rraffic monitoring service Romanse.

Romanse reports: “B3037 #Bishopstoke/#Eastleigh - Approx. 40 mins delay westbound on Alan Drayton Way/Fair Oak Rd/Bishopstoke Rd between Torwood Gdns and A335 Station Hill.”

The reason for the congestion is not yet known. More details to follow.

