Hampshire traffic: Drivers delayed by 40 minutes on B3037 between Bishopstoke and Eastleigh in heavy congestion
Some Hampshire motorists will see their journeys disrupted this morning due to heavy congestion.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists travelling on the B3037 – in the Eastleigh area – can expect to be help up by 40 minutes, according to rraffic monitoring service Romanse.
NOW READ: Heavy rain set to batter Portsmouth
Romanse reports: “B3037 #Bishopstoke/#Eastleigh - Approx. 40 mins delay westbound on Alan Drayton Way/Fair Oak Rd/Bishopstoke Rd between Torwood Gdns and A335 Station Hill.”
The reason for the congestion is not yet known. More details to follow.