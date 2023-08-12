Hampshire traffic: Drivers face delays in Fareham as two lanes of M27 motorway closed
Drivers were delayed this morning due to the closure of two lanes of a busy Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST
Traffic built up on M27 Westbound in the Fareham area due to the blockage, caused by roadworks taking place near Junction 11. According to the National Highways live traffic map, the congestion has now been cleared and the lanes have been opened.
Earlier today, traffic monitoring service Romanse reported: “#M27 Westbound - Two lanes CLOSED at J11/A27 #Fareham due to roadworks, delays from J12/#M275.”