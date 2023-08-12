News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Hampshire traffic: Drivers face delays in Fareham as two lanes of M27 motorway closed

Drivers were delayed this morning due to the closure of two lanes of a busy Hampshire motorway.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Aug 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST

Traffic built up on M27 Westbound in the Fareham area due to the blockage, caused by roadworks taking place near Junction 11. According to the National Highways live traffic map, the congestion has now been cleared and the lanes have been opened.

NOW READ: Unpredictable weather forecast for the next few days, according to Met Office

Earlier today, traffic monitoring service Romanse reported: “#M27 Westbound - Two lanes CLOSED at J11/A27 #Fareham due to roadworks, delays from J12/#M275.”

Related topics:DriversHampshireM27