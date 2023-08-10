News you can trust since 1877
Weather in Portsmouth: Unpredictable weather forecast for the next few days, according to Met Office

From rain to sunny spells, the next few days will welcome a mix of different weathers – here is what you can expect.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Aug 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read

This weekend will see a combination of heavy showers and sunny spells, partnered with a coast breeze.

Friday is predicted to be generally dry with the chance of some showers but it will be fairly warm with a breeze coming in from the coast.

Saturday will be breezy with heavy showers throughout and Sunday will be cloudy with sunny spells, which will break through by lunchtime.

The Met Office said: “Cooler, with temperatures returning to near average for August. Sunny spells and a few showers, locally heavy. Breezy Saturday, particularly along the south coast.”

