Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that Havant Road – A259 – was blocked in both directions earlier this afternoon. The incident took place between Emsworth House Close/Beach Road and B2148 North Street/High Street.

The route is now clear for motorists. ROMANSE reports: ‘A259 #Emsworth - Havant Road cleared in both directions between Emsworth House Cl/Beach Rd and B2148 North St/High St after the earlier RTI, delays have eased.’

Generic traffic picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public transport had to be diverted as a result of the incident. Stagecoach South reported on Twitter that the 700 service had to be travel via the A27 while police were at the scene. Normal service has been resumed.

Stagecoach South said: ‘The earlier RTC at Emsworth has now been cleared, Service 700 is now operating normal route and serving all stops.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.