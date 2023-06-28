News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Hampshire Traffic: Havant Road in Emsworth cleared following earlier traffic incident

A major road in Emsworth has now been cleared following an earlier incident.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:48 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that Havant Road – A259 – was blocked in both directions earlier this afternoon. The incident took place between Emsworth House Close/Beach Road and B2148 North Street/High Street.

The route is now clear for motorists. ROMANSE reports: ‘A259 #Emsworth - Havant Road cleared in both directions between Emsworth House Cl/Beach Rd and B2148 North St/High St after the earlier RTI, delays have eased.’

NOW READ: Man and boy arrested after 'possible hand grenade' found in vehicle

Generic traffic picture.Generic traffic picture.
Generic traffic picture.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Public transport had to be diverted as a result of the incident. Stagecoach South reported on Twitter that the 700 service had to be travel via the A27 while police were at the scene. Normal service has been resumed.

Stagecoach South said: ‘The earlier RTC at Emsworth has now been cleared, Service 700 is now operating normal route and serving all stops.’

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more information.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

Related topics:EmsworthA259Twitter