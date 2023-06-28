The pair were detained by Hampshire police on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Police closed Western Way in Basingstoke, between St Peter’s Road and St Andrew’s Methodist Church, yesterday afternoon to conduct searches. The route was shut after officers stopped a silver Renault at roughly midday.

The man and boy remain in police custody. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A 44-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested following the searches. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Officers conducted a proactive vehicle stop on Western Way at around 12pm today, June 27.

‘On searching the vehicle, a silver Renault, a possible hand grenade was located. As a result, a road closure was put in place but has since been lifted as EOD have assessed there is no imminent danger to the public.

‘There may be a continued police presence as we recover the vehicle and its contents. A 44-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, driving under the influence of a drug, and possession of an offensive weapon.