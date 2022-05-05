Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports delays are easing on the westbound route between Hedge End and Eastleigh.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier RTI, delays easing approximately 10-minutes.’

The initial blockage on lane one was reported at 8.50am.

ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an RTI, heavy delays of approximately 25-minutes.’

‘Heavy’ delays were reported on the eastbound route, between junction 5 and junction 7, due to a fault with the overhead message board.

These lasted up to roughly 45 minutes, and traffic was backed up to junction 3 of the motorway, the M271.

ROMANSE reports delays on the M27 in both directions, between Eastleigh and Hedge End, are easing.

Traffic is now moving more freely.

ROMANSE reported: ‘#M27 Eastbound - approximately 45-minute delays between J5/A335 Eastleigh and J7/A334 Hedge End due to a @HighwaysSEAST overhead gantry message fault, delays are backed to J3/#M271.’

The overhead gantry message boards are operated by National Highways.

