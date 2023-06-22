News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Lane closed on A32 in Fareham due to emergency Southern Water works with delays building

A lane is closed on a major road in Fareham due to emergency roadworks.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that emergency Southern Water works are taking place on the A32. ROMANSE reports there are delays of approximately ten minutes in the area.

These delays are building northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Rd, between Cunningham Drive and Belvoir Close.

The incident caused delays on the roadsThe incident caused delays on the roads
The reasoning behind the emergency works are currently unknown.

Motorists are advised to leave plenty of time ahead of their journey and avoid the area if possible.

