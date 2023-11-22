Hampshire traffic: Lane on M27 between Eastleigh and Hedge End cleared with delays easing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported a broken-down vehicle had obstructed one of the lanes on the M27 westbound between junction 5 for Eastleigh and junction 7 for Hedge End. It caused major congestion, but the obstruction has been cleared and delays are now easing.
ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier broken-down vehicle, delays easing."
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
M27 blocked lane cleared
ROMANSE reports the lane on the M27 has been cleared and delays are easing.
The traffic monitoring system said: "#M27 Westbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to an earlier broken-down vehicle, delays easing."
A3 incident in Petersfield
ROMANSE reports an incident took place on the A3 in Petersfield.
The traffic monitoring system reports: "#A3 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between #A272 Winchester Rd #Petersfield and #A272 #Sheet due to an RTI, delays building."
ROMANSE said motorists are stuck in delays of 30 minutes.
M27 update
ROMANSE reports that commuters are stuck in 15 minute delays on the M27.
"#M27 Westbound - one lane is BLOCKED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, delays approx 15 minutes," the traffic monitoring system said.
M27 delays
Major delays are being reported on the M27 this morning.
ROMANSE reports: "#M27 Westbound - one lane is BLOCKED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a broken down vehicle, delays building.”