Hampshire Traffic: M27 carriageway between junction 9 and 8 shutting for bridge repairs - when and how long

Key routes will be closed in Portsmouth and Hampshire this week due to roadworks.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read

Bridge repairs on the M27 westbound will also be starting next Saturday (July 15). The carriageway will be shut between junction 9 for Whiteley and junction 8 for Woolston.

The overnight closures will take place between 9pm and 6am, ending on October 4. Moderate delays of up to half an hour expected.

M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-25)M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-25)
The A32 between West Meon and Wickham will be shut from Monday (July 10). Hampshire County Council (HCC) are carrying out ditch clearance works.

The closures will affect drivers between 8pm and 6am – lasting for five nights. HCC is carrying out the project in two phases. The first is between West Meon and Corhampton, with the second being from Corhampton to Wickham.

Part of the A27 eastbound, from Eastern Road to Broadmarsh, will be shut between 8pm and 6am on July 11-12 while electrical works are being carried out. Motorists will face short delays of under ten minutes.

